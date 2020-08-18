Cork consultant pleads with public to follow guidelines

A consultant paediatrician based in the Bon Secours in Cork has pleaded with the public to adhere to Covid-19 guidance, after revealing the total burnout her and other healthcare workers are facing.

In a series of tweets, Dr Niamh Lynch said she was "wrecked" and asked if there was any gas left in the tanks of healthcare workers, home carers, and cocooners.

"I will not 'go to war' against Covid again, or don my 'hero scrubs' because guess what? This is not a battle, or a war. Covid-19 is not an 'enemy', it is a virus that causes an illness. We don't 'battle' the flu. We try to avoid it, through hand washing, cough etiquette, and, thankfully, vaccination," she said.

The 'frontline hero' narrative of those going 'into battle' with Covid-19 sits uneasily with me. It implies death and injury of those 'fighting' the virus is somehow to be expected.

She went on to say the only way to beat Covid-19 is through caution, not through combat. She said recently Ireland has slipped in terms of maintaining social distancing, during gatherings with friends, as well as recent scenes in pubs which were in clear breach of regulations.

She also mentioned outbreaks in workplaces, such as meat processing plants, as a cause for concern.

Dr Lynch also feared the strain on the health service come winter time, with the Irish health system often battling the regular winter flu and overcrowding.

This echoes concerns raised by other health experts, including members of the Zero Covid group, which forecasted a difficult winter ahead unless Ireland changes its policy in tackling Covid-19.

"And so my colleagues and I face into a miserable winter. Not as heroes, because we didn't win or lose any 'battle'. We just got lazy as a society," Dr Lynch said.

"Drop the hero rhetoric Ireland, because those who look after Covid patients are your sisters, daughters, fathers, brothers, partners, mothers. And we are already exhausted. Just distance, mask and isolate. It's not a big ask."

"Like many people, I have parents who are in their 70s, and they are facing into more restrictions," Dr Lynch said.

I also have a patient cohort who have complex medical needs. Their parents are living with the potential burden of further cocooning.

"The other thing that has bothered me recently is this 'war' rhetoric that is applied to doctors, nurses, health care workers and home carers. This isn't a war.

"We have brains and the virus doesn't. We are going to have to live alongside this thing for a while, until a vaccine become available. We are going to have to try to keep suppressing it."

Dr Lynch said that she feels complacency is setting in. She used the analogy of the rules of the road to illustrate her point.

"We adhere to the rules of the road and if we didn't, there would be carnage on our roads and our health service would be overwhelmed. Those rules are enforced by messaging and enforcement."

The rules of Covid are simple: limit your social circle, keep your social distance, practice hand hygiene and cough etiquette, wear a mask when you are asked, also really importantly, isolate if you have symptoms of Covid.