'Feels like once in a lifetime': Photographer captures stunning bioluminescence at Cork beach

Stunning photographs of the natural phenomenon known as bioluminescence captured by a Cork photographer have been shared around the world.

Joleen Cronin took the beautiful images last Sunday night at Fountainstown Beach and since posting them online they have been shared around the globe.

It was not the first time Joleen has seen bioluminescent plankton having swam and kayaked in it a number of times before but she said that Sunday was a different experience.

"It is something that does happen quite often but this felt like it was once in a lifetime."

Dean Linehan and Shenelle Twomey enjoying the bioluminescence.

Bioluminescence occurs in plankton when chemical reactions within them produce light in response to the water being disturbed.

It's hard to believe the images haven't been edited to enhance the glow in the waters but Joleen said that it was just as luminous in real life as it appears in the photos.

"I used a longer exposure so you could see the trail that was left with each wave that came in."

She said that with each wave you could see trails of purple, blue, silver and sparkles.

Joleen decided to head to the beach from Crosshaven after her friend had posted on social media to say how magical the scene at the beach was.

Paddy Quinlan, Funkytown Adenture Centre, Caroline Burgess, Turlough (aged 1) and Denis Cronin, Cronin's Pub, Crosshaven wading the bioluminescence glowing in the water.

Even though it was almost midnight when she arrived to the beach, there were several people in the water taking in the spectacular show.

"Everyone down there was in great spirits. It was lovely to pause and take a moment to reflect."

Joleen's photos have been shared all over the world and appeared on news outlets such as BBC World.

"I didn't expect to get such a response from it but it has been really lovely," said Joleen.