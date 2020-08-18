The Marina and Fitzgerald's Park among favoured Cork walking spots

Cork's favourite walking spots have been identified in a new survey, which aims to help improve the walking experience across the city and county.

The survey has also identified some of the barriers and obstacles, including illegal parking and dog fouling, which hinder the walking or mobility experience.

The Pedestrian Cork Survey 2020 was a community-led study, conducted with UCC's School of Applied Psychology.

Researchers believe it was one of the first efforts to understand pedestrian experiences in Cork from the perspective of the most vulnerable road users.

Just over 1,000 people responded. Most were aged under 50, and were frequent walkers, although mainly for leisure reasons.

Of the 267 respondents who said they have children, almost 50% reported never walking them to school.

The survey found accessibility and safety from traffic are the key issues for the favoured walking spots, with people saying they valued spaces where they can be in contact with nature, and walk safely away from traffic or hazards.

City green areas were valued for walking because they offered quietness, beauty, and good air quality, while city centre areas such as Oliver Plunkett St were valued for promoting social interactions and for their cultural/historical value.

Read More Outside dining could stay in some Cork city streets until 2021 - and maybe beyond

However, many city centre locations were criticised for traffic volumes and hazardous conditions on footpaths.

Fitzgerald’s Park is the city's favourite walking spot followed by the Blackrock to Passage Greenway, the Marina, the Lough, the Lee Fields, and Ballincollig Regional Park.

In the county, respondents favoured child-friendly green or coastal areas that offered beauty, clean air, and walking paths, with good accessibility.

Kinsale ranked highest, followed by Ballycotton/Garryvoe and the Carrigaline/Crosshaven area, with Youghal, Doneraile Park, Rosscarbery/Glandore, Midleton Woods and walks, Cobh, Monkstown, and Fota also popular.

Among people with a mobility condition, 86% reported a preference for outdoor spaces that have natural elements while 65% identified poor accessibility as a significant barrier to walkability.