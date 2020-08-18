Debenhams workers picket KPMG offices nationwide in battle for 'fair redundancy'

Former Debenhams Ireland workers are picketing KPMG offices nationwide as they continue their gruelling battle for a “fair redundancy package.”

Valerie Conlon, who served as a Debenhams Mandate shop steward in Cork, says that it has been an arduous strike with no end in sight after 131 days.

Workers are giving up dozens of hours every week standing outside stores nationwide to prevent stock from being removed onsite.

Ms Conlon says the onus is on the liquidator KPMG to work with them to find a satisfactory solution.

"At this stage we feel that KPMG, instead of working with us, are working against us. They are meant to be working with the creditors and we are still a creditor.

"KPMG are saying we are unofficial strike. There is no such thing as an unofficial strike. They are probably calling us unofficial because we stopped the stock from going out but it is an official strike in all 11 stores.

"They (KPMG) probably want an end to it but we want an end to it as well."

Former shop steward Valerie Conlon leading the demonstration against KPMG outside their offices in Cork. Picture: Howard Crowdy

KPMG has said that the protests must come to an end to allow Debenhams stock to be removed.

KPMG said another retailer is interested in reopening a number of the Debenhams stores. However, the liquidator has not revealed the name of the retailer or what stores it is interested in opening.

In a statement KPMG said employees have now started "an unofficial strike in Cork which is a real threat to jobs being saved."

However, Mandate has refuted the suggestion that the strike is unofficial.

Meanwhile, former Dunnes Stores Anti Apartheid striker, Karen Gearon, who has been a frequent visitor to the Tralee branch picket says that Mandate must must step up and match the fighting spirit of the workers.

Ms Gearon has urged the former staff to stand their ground as they continue their fight to get the firm to honour the enhanced redundancy package of four weeks per years’ service signed off on in 2016.

"I want the Debenhams workers to know that in the course of our three year long struggle that culminated in the Irish government banning the importation of produce from apartheid South Africa we met very similar threats and obstacles along the way to what they are now facing.

"There were legal threats made against our effective picketing, occasional Garda harassment and foot dragging by some in the then leadership of the Trade Union Movement. However we were sustained by the rightness of our cause and the support of some of the very same organisations and activists who have also stood by Debenhams workers."

Former Debenhams workers protesting outside the offices of KPMG today at the lack of what they see as a fair redundancy package. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Ms Gearon says if the liquidator attempts to injunct the Debenhams workers it will unleash "massive anger."

"My message to the Mandate leadership and the whole Trade Union Movement is that they should embrace this struggle fully and not take fright at the injunction threats. How will a strike ever be won if workers and their union back down in the threat of injunctions which are inevitable if picketing is effective?

A win for the Debenhams workers could be the making of the union and lay the basis for a major organising drive of thousands of currently unorganised retail workers who face threats to their jobs and working conditions.

It is understood that stock across the Irish Debenhams stores nationwide is worth in the region of €20 million.

Workers believe the liquidated stock and cash in the stores should be going in to the Irish redundancy pot.

Instead 2,000 workers in 11 shops are facing in to only receiving statutory redundancy.

When Debenhams shut its Irish branches just before Easter the company said it was "desperately sorry" to have to liquidate its business in this country.

The protest outside KPMG on Cork's South Mall. Picture: Andy Gibson.

In a statement the company said that it regretted having to close its Irish stores.

“In these unprecedented times, Debenhams is having to make exceptionally difficult decisions.

Unfortunately, our Irish business has had trading challenges which were exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19.

“In the UK, Debenhams has entered into administration in order to protect its business.

“Regrettably, due to the challenges facing Debenhams Retail (Ireland) Ltd, it is anticipated that an application will be made to appoint a liquidator to the Irish operations.

“As you know Debenhams has already suspended trading in the Republic of Ireland stores and we can confirm that these stores are not expected to reopen.”

Debenhams opened its first outlet in the Republic in the Jervis shopping centre in 1996. Its big expansion in the Republic came in 2006 when it bought the lease for nine Roches Stores outlets nationwide.