Gardaí confirm no foul play after man's body found in Cork city

Gardaí investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Cork city say they are satisfied no foul play took place.

The body of Gary Dineen was found at Merchant's Quay car park on Parnell Place shortly after 11.30am on August 12.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance and said a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Mr Dineen, who was originally from the north side of the city, recently spoke on radio about his plight, and his despair around homelessness.

“I have been homeless a few times over the years but I have always got back on my feet and got a place again,” the father of two told 96FM’s Opinion Line.

“I am homeless about two and a half years now ... I feel like, with the homeless, that nobody cares about anyone. There was another fellow pulled out of the river who I knew very well.

I don’t have the heart or the strength for it any more.

Mr Dineen was five when his mother died, and his former partner died recently — both events had left him devastated, he said.