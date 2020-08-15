Status yellow thunder warning in effect from Met Éireann

Status yellow thunder warning in effect from Met Éireann
Met Éireann issued the yellow weather warning for the south-west. Picture: PA
Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 14:44 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

A status yellow thunder warning is coming into effect this afternoon for parts of the South-West.

It is valid until 6am Sunday morning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Offaly, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon and the Munster province.

Met Éireann said there is a risk of thunderstorms bringing localised heavy downpour, hail and localised flooding.

There is also a yellow rainfall warning for Wexford, Cork and Waterford.

Met Éireann also said there is a risk of heavy showers in coastal areas. 

