Status yellow thunder warning in effect from Met Éireann

A status yellow thunder warning is coming into effect this afternoon for parts of the South-West.

It is valid until 6am Sunday morning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Offaly, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon and the Munster province.

Status Yellow Rainfall Warning:



For Wexford, Cork and Waterford



For the rest of today and overnight, there'll be spells of

heavy rain at times, especially in coastal areas with a

risk of localised flooding.



Valid: 12:00 Saturday, 15-Aug-2020 until 06:00 Sunday, 16-Aug-2020 pic.twitter.com/f1h6B1N6zg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 15, 2020

Met Éireann said there is a risk of thunderstorms bringing localised heavy downpour, hail and localised flooding.

There is also a yellow rainfall warning for Wexford, Cork and Waterford.

Met Éireann also said there is a risk of heavy showers in coastal areas.