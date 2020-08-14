Gardaí looking for witnesses to fatal Kerry crash

A man in his 40s, was pronounced dead the scene
The Health and Safety Authority were notified and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out. File photo

Friday, August 14, 2020 - 10:34 AM
Digital Desk staff

"The incident occurred at around 1.15pm when a man, who was carrying our roadworks, was involved in an incident with a vehicle on the R551 at Sallowgen between Tarbet and Ballylongford," a garda spokesperson explained.

The Health and Safety Authority were notified and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing to the occupants of a number of cars who were stopped at the roadwork's site to contact Listowel Garda Station.

