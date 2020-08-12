Department of Justice to shut down Co Clare emergency accommodation centre for asylum seekers

The Department of Justice is to shut down its emergency accommodation centre for asylum seekers in the west Clare town of Miltown Malbay.

In a statement today, the department confirmed that the transfer of the remaining seven residents of the centre at the Central Hostel in the small west Clare town will be completed by the end of the week.

A department spokesman said: “Following the completion of transfers, the Department does not intend to continue its use of this emergency location.”

The spokesman said that he could not disclose the centres to which residents are transferred in order to protect their privacy.

The spokesman said that the transfer of the residents is in line with the department’s policy of moving residents from emergency accommodation to dedicated centres as soon as places become available.

The move by the Department to relocate the residents from the privately owned Central Hostel follows concerns expressed by residents and a local group over the standard of accommodation at the centre.

What Residents Wanted

In the Seanad at the end of last month, Green Party Senator Roisin Garvey read out a letter from a number of residents at the centre.

The letter read out by Senator Garvey said: "We are tired. We are sick. We are becoming crazy…Transport is a problem and this is a rural place. We use all our money to use the bus that goes once a week."

The letter went on: “This is a place without opportunity, without job, without transport. We want peace. We want respect.

Please see some way to transfer us for a better place where there is respect.

Senator Garvey today welcomed the closing down of the centre. She said: “It is very positive news. This is what the residents wanted. The location was completely inappropriate due to the limited public transport.

The Clare Senator said: “I got to know a number of the residents personally and they will be sorely missed by the community. They contributed to the life of the community and were involved in the likes of Tidy Towns and beach clean-ups.”

Clare Fianna Fáil TD, Cathal Crowe today also welcomed the closure of the centre.

He said: “I have been in contact both with the residents of the direct provision centre itself and the local group set up in Miltown to ensure they have an acceptable standard of living and I know this is news that will be a relief to both.”

The spokesman for the Department of Justice said: "Restrictions on transfers were necessary as a precaution during the pandemic. While transfers can now take place in limited circumstances, our ability to respond to transfer requests is contingent on public health advice and subject to availability within the accommodation system.

"Our stated aim is to reduce the reliance on emergency accommodation but given existing demand, that can only be achieved through increasing the number of dedicated Direct Provision bed spaces. The pandemic has impacted the Department’s ability to open new centres.

"However, the sourcing and provision of suitable accommodation to facilitate independent living for residents remains a priority.”