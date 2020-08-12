Family appeal for return of stolen dog believed to be in UK

A family in Co. Tipperary is offering a €2,500 reward for the safe return of their stolen dog.

The Springer Spaniel named 'Molly' was taken from the Eichholz family's front garden in Cappawhite on July 17.

More than 10,000 people have liked the "Bring Molly Home" Facebook page, which is aiming to reunite the dog with its owners.

Orlaith Eichholz suspects their pet was taken to the UK and sold for a high price.

"We have somebody along the journey claiming that she was sent over to the UK with other Irish dogs.

Molly the missing Springer Spaniel. Picture: Bring Molly Home Facebook page

"Springer spaniels actually get more money over there at the moment. Here they're getting €1,00 to €1,500 but over in the UK they're getting £2,000 to £3,000."

The appeal comes one day after the second of two dogs stolen from Co Dublin was returned to its owners.

Topsy and Turvy, two eight-year-old female golden Cocker Spaniels went missing last month in Kilternan.

Turvy was recovered by gardaí after two weeks from a man trying to sell her online in Mallow, Co Cork. Her owners say he used a photo of Topsy for the add selling Turvy.

Yesterday, her owners confirmed on social media Topsy was reunited with them. She has a wound where it is thought someone tried to cut out her microchip.

Topsy and Turvy pictured after they were reunited yesterday. Both dogs were stolen from their home in Dublin. Picture: Help us find Topsy&Turvy Facebook page

Last week, DoneDeal temporarily suspended the sale of dogs as the site looks to help “improve animal welfare” amid a rise in dog thefts across the country.

According to a spokesperson, DoneDeal will introduce measures to further improve animal welfare and advertising transparency.

The rise in dog thefts is believed to be linked to a rise in demand for pets over the lockdown period.

"An Garda Síochána is aware of significant social media activity in respect of the theft and loss of dogs in recent times, including on our own social media channels," a Garda spokesperson said last week after 10 dogs, believed to be stolen, were seized in Co Limerick.

"An Garda Síochána has not recorded a spike in recorded activity on the theft of dogs during the first half of 2020."