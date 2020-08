A man in his 40s has died in a workplace incident at a road works site in County Kerry.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after an incident involving a works vehicle.

It happened on the R551 road between Tarbet and Ballylongford.

Gardaí in north Kerry were called just before 2pm and three units of the fire brigade attended the scene also.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified, gardaí are investigating and a forensic examination of the scene is underway.