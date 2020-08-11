Healy-Rae says it's not the job of shop keepers to enforce wearing of face masks

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has said that he did not believe it was the job of shop keepers to enforce the wearing of face masks. He would be prepared to point out the signs saying that masks were mandatory, but he would not refuse entry to his shop.

As of yesterday, the wearing of face masks in retail settings is mandatory.

The rules will not apply to children under 13 or anyone who can not wear one due to physical or mental incapacity.

People could be fined €2,500 for not wearing a mask in shops and shopping centres.

“A little gentle reminder is ok,” he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show.

“We are not going to be at the door saying you can’t come in, but we are highly recommending to people that they do obey.”

Mr Healy-Rae said he believed it was right that the public had been asked to wear a mask.

“If you forgot you’d be embarrassed, by seeing everyone else complying you’d be reminded.

“We all make mistakes, so I would take no notice of someone not complying, but only the once. I would not like repeat offenders. We all want to do our best.

But I really don’t believe it’s the place of shop keepers to enforce. I want to make my shop attractive, I don’t want to have a heavy hand.

Mr Healy-Rae said he wanted to thank staff in shops across the country – who had two jobs to do – protect themselves and their customers.

Wearing a mask was for the public good he said and he, personally, had no problem complying.

It was important to be positive, he added. The day would come when people could be within two metres of each other again.

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister said yesterday that the gardaí should only be called to deal with people refusing to wear face coverings "as a last resort".

Helen McEntee has confirmed that gardaí will have ultimate responsibility for the regulation, which comes with a potential fine of €2,500 or up to six months' imprisonment.

Ms McEntee, however, has said that she hopes that the gardaí will not have to use those powers and that the public will get behind the measure.

"The approach that we're taking would be similar to that of public transport," Ms McEntee said.

She said when people enter shops, there should be signage to encourage them to wear masks.

If people enter shops without a masks or remain in a premises without one, she said she would expect some engagement between the customer and the retailer.