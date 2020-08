Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in finding a 24-year-old man, missing from his home in Co Clare.

Clem O'Connell, from Ennis, was last seen last Monday.

Gardaí say they and Clem's family are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 5-foot-6 in height, of slight build with short brown hair and stubble.

When last seen he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a fleece collar, a dark blue tracksuit and grey Adidas runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Ennis.