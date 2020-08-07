Gardaí appeal for witnesses after burglary at Cork City premises

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a business in Cork City yesterday.

A large volume of electronic equipment including laptops, watches, and headphones were stolen shortly before 1am, when a group entered a business premises on Sarsfield Rd.

Gardaí and the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit attended the scene and carried out a full examination.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the Sarsfield Rd or Spur Hill area of Cork City, particularly road users with camera footage, from 12am to 1.30am on Friday to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who is invited to buy any laptops, watches, or headphones to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.