First of tragic Glengarriff crash victims laid to rest

There was a dark and sombre shadow over the parish of Glengarriff as friends and family came to say a final goodbye to Tadhg Murphy.

Tadhg’s life was tragically cut short at the age of 19 when the car he was driving was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident near Glengarriff on Monday morning.

He was laid to rest today while the second victim will be buried tomorrow.

Colleges, friends, former classmates and neighbours alike lined the roads from his home to the church, where local parish priest Fr Joe Begley celebrated the requiem Mass, honouring the life Tadhg had lived as well as mourning his untimely passing.

“His passing, at the young age of 19, had a massive effect on the community. It was like a dark cloud hovering over us. There was a huge turnout as you can expect.

Picture: Andy Gibson

“He was brought from Harbour View in the morning. They arrived at the church at about 10 to 12 in the morning. This was followed by prayer. The route was lined with lots and lots of people. Colleagues of his, and childhood friends."

Fr Begley described Tadhg as being well-loved in the local community.

“He brought energy, warmth and love through his good nature to so many people. He brought life and love and smiles to people's faces. He was at ease with the young and the not so young," said the priest.

“He was a character. There was a good nature to him. He was able to make people laugh. He could bring life to a situation in a way that not many people could do so naturally,” he added.

At the church, Fr Begley spoke about how the help of God comes through different channels to assist those in difficult and sad situations.

“I spoke about the questions of life, and the questions we don’t have answers to,” he added.

Tomorrow, the funeral of 40-year-old Michael Bowen from Ahakista will take place.

Tadhg Murphy, 19, was a ‘great character’ with a huge number of friends.

Michael was a back seat passenger in the car. He will be buried in Kilcrohane.

His funeral cortege will leave his home at 1pm to travel to the Star Of the Sea Church in Kilcrohane for requiem Mass, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Both Tadhg and Michael's families requested that instead of flowers, donations be made to the West Cork Rapid Response.

The car Tadhg was driving crashed off the Kenmare Road into the Glengarriff River at around 5.30am on Monday morning.

The two men tragically lost their lives after the car they were travelling in left the road and plunged into a river.

Another teenager who was also in the car was seriously injured.

A fourth occupant of the car managed to escape with minor injuries as a result of the accident.