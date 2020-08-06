Emergency works needed to save walls of historic Cork city cemetery

Emergency works are required following the partial collapse of a wall around an historic Cork city cemetery.

The works may involve the removal of some trees, which have caused the damage to the boundary wall.

The affected section of boundary wall at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Ballyphehane secures a number of grave plots immediately next to it.

But following the partial collapse of a section of its eastern boundary wall, the entire wall must be replaced. It's hoped the work could start on-site next week.

In a briefing to local councillors, officials blamed the damage on the location of some large self-seeded trees which are butted against it.

The retaining wall is in city council ownership and it secures the grave plots immediately adjacent to it and the driveway of an adjoining commercial premises, they said.

“Unfortunately the self-seeded trees must be removed to facilitate the construction of the replacement wall and protect the new wall from future damage,” councillors were told.

“There are also a number of smaller whitethorn trees also butted against the wall, and every effort will be made to retain most of these.

“However, that cannot be determined at this stage, until the full extent of their root system is established and the impact they may have on the new wall.

"While it would be desirable to retain all trees, the essential objective is to keep the grave plots intact and ensure the safe use of the adjoining driveway."

Local councillor Mick Finn said the work must be done sensitively given the historic significance of the cemetery.

"This is an historic monument in heart of the city and the work must be planned, and then carried out mindful of the fact that people are buried there," the independent councillor said.

"The sanctity of the graves and of this place must be respected and whatever expert advice is needed in that regard should be sought."

The cemetery was established by Fr Theobald Mathew, the 'Apostle of Temperance', for the city’s poor in 1830 on the site of what was once the city's botanic gardens.

As the Famine raged, it is estimated that in the first nine months of 1847, 10,000 people were buried in the cemetery.

Fr Mathew was buried there in 1856. Other notable figures buried there include Hollywood star Edward Mulhare, who starred in the 1980s hit Knight Rider, and famous Coal Quay shawlie Kathy Barry.