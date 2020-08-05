Passenger numbers at Cork Airport fall 91% in July

The number of passengers travelling through Cork Airport declined by 91% in July.

Air traffic figures released today by Ireland’s second-largest airport show a total drop of over 1 million passengers, compared to the same month last year.

As a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the airport expects passenger numbers to continue to decline and to fall by more than 2 million by the end of the year.

In 2019, Cork Airport welcomed 2.6 million passengers and was the fastest-growing airport in Ireland, with 8% growth in traffic.

In January and February of this year, before the start of the coronavirus outbreak, growth of 6% was recorded.

In July of last year, Cork airport served 53 different routes. This July however, it served 27 - a fall of 53%.

Five airlines are currently operating out of the airport, compared to 10 this time one year ago.

The airport is also forecasting a €23m decline in revenues by the end of 2020.

Commenting on the figures, Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said:

July should have been the busiest month of the year at Cork Airport, however, we are reporting passenger numbers down 91% compared to last July.

“Covid-19 continues to have a massive impact on aviation globally and Cork Airport, no different than other airports, continues to be very severely impacted by the pandemic

“Aviation in Ireland now needs a clear path back to recovery be that with bilateral agreements for pre-departure testing with other countries, as daa has suggested, or with an equivalent workable solution.

“In the meantime, we look forward to the implementation of the recommendations from the Government appointed Aviation Taskforce to alleviate the financial repercussions of the pandemic on our sector."