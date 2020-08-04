Emergency funding for Kerry businesses and towns impacted by flooding

€20,000 worth of emergency funding has been made available to businesses impacted by flooding in Kenmare and the south-west region of Ireland in recent weeks.

Heavy rainfall in the region has resulted in substantial damage to businesses and homes with one family in Sneem in Co Kerry left temporarily homeless.

Community and voluntary organisations are also able to benefit from the funding along with sports clubs.

The humanitarian support scheme aims to help businesses and organisations unable to secure flood insurance.

Fine Gael TD for Limerick and Minister of State for Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan said a recent visit to Kenmare brought the impact of the flooding into focus.

The Minister also confirmed the preparation of further funding to support the region.

Mr O'Donovan said: "I visited Kenmare last week and saw first-hand the damage caused by the recent flooding and met with some of those worst affected.

"I am pleased to confirm the OPW’s commitment to progressing a €5.43m flood relief scheme for Kenmare, for which funding has already been secured.

"I am aware that work is now well underway between my officials in the OPW and staff in Kerry County Council, to procure engineering consultants within the coming weeks to progress this scheme."

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar who opened the scheme said flood damage can be devastating.

Mr Varadkar said: "Flood damage can have a devastating impact on local communities, especially small businesses and voluntary and community organisations that have already been dealt an enormous blow with Covid-19.

"This scheme is designed to provide urgent help to those who have not been able to secure flood insurance, providing up to €20,000 in cash for emergency repairs and replacement of damaged stock or equipment."

The Tánaiste said everything must be done to help Kenmare "rebound" after a "double whammy from Covid and the flooding".

Widespread flooding closed the N70 Ring of Kerry between Sneem and Caherdaniel last week.

Kenmare was one of the worst towns affected, flooded badly for the third time in 12 years.