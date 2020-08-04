Tipp winner has just six days to claim €70,000 Lotto prize 

The race is on for a Lotto winner in Tipperary who has less than a week to claim their €70,725 prize.

The player won the prize with a Quick Pick ticket on February 8, with the ticket being sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel.

The winner is one of two people who shared €141,450 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The winning Lotto numbers from the February 8 draw were: 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the bonus was 3.

The deadline to claim the prize is August 10, a date that was extended due to the Covid-19 crisis.

A National Lottery spokesperson is urging people check old Lotto tickets carefully.

“We are still waiting to hear from the winner of this €70,725 Lotto prize from February and with just under a week left to claim their prize, we are highlighting the importance of checking your Lotto tickets after each and every draw,” said the spokesperson.

“We urge anybody who may have bought a Lotto ticket in Clonmel last February to check their tickets as soon as possible.

“Tickets can be easily checked in-store at any National Lottery agent, by checking online at www.lottery.ie or by scanning them on the brand new National Lottery App.

“If you are this winner please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team immediately on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”