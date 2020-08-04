Heavy rain expected in Cork as Met Éireann announce yellow weather warning

The alert for Clare, Cork and Kerry will kick in at 3pm this afternoon
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Including three counties announced yesterday, there are now yellow rainfall warnings issued for half a dozen counties.

Met Éireann says spot flooding is possible for Donegal, Galway and Mayo between now and lunchtime tomorrow.

Meanwhile, an alert for Clare, Cork and Kerry will kick in at 3pm this afternoon and is valid until midday tomorrow.

"Heavy rain this evening, tonight and tomorrow morning will give accumulations of 20 to 40mm, with potentially higher amounts in mountainous areas," the alert said, adding that spot flooding was a possibility.

