Cork towns to benefit from €2.8m fund to help communities bounce back from Covid crisis

The funding will benefit 106 towns and villages throughout every county in Ireland.

In the city, there is a €40,000 grant to "restore pedestrian access along the partially blocked footpath between Killard and Blarney", according to figures released by the Department of Rural and Community Development today.

Elsewhere, Youghal, Rathcormac and Macroom will all get grants while €18,000 will be allocated for the "purchase of two marquees and amplification equipment to facilitate the holding of 'all-weather' community events in the West Cork area".

Every other county in Munster saw over €100,000 awarded to them, with Adare, Co Limerick getting €40,000 for the "refurbishment of the Countess of Dunraven Fountain and creation of new pedestrianised area with seating around the fountain".

In Kerry, €39,690 was granted to Dingle to extend the Green St Car Park and to replace kerbside parking that was removed as part of Safe Streets initiative.

“It is vitally important that we increase footfall in rural towns and villages by supporting them to adapt to this ‘new normal’ as a result of Covid-19," Minister Heather Humphreys said.

"This funding will benefit communities by altering the streetscapes so that people can shop, work and socialise safely.

"I have increased the funding for the Town and Village Renewal Scheme as part of the €17 million rural package that my Department secured under the July Jobs Stimulus. This means that even more towns and villages will benefit from supports,” she added.