'Transformative' plan for Cork City streets to be revealed today

The local authority will reveal its Reimagining of Cork City plan, which chief executive Ann Doherty said will provide "radical changes to the configuration of city streets, traffic, modes of transport" and other elements.

Cork City Council said the "transformative" plan would create 14 pedestrianised streets in the heart of the city, a multimillion-euro enhancement of pedestrian and cycling options, and improvements to amenities.

"The changes mean that up to 1,000 residents and visitors to the city can eat and drink alfresco — thereby supporting social distancing and local business," said Ms Doherty.

"The positive response already to this more pleasant, relaxed, safer, and greener city centre is heartening, and suggests the public at large is open to change."

The aims of the plan are to support local business and to make the city more liveable, said Ms Doherty.

"City-centre businesses, particularly those in retail and hospitality, have been really badly hit in recent months. Their survival depends on many factors, but key among those is the level of support they will receive from the public.

"Cork City must be seen as being back in business, safe and welcoming.

"This can only happen if arrangements are put in place that will open the city, encourage footfall, protect public health, and facilitate responsible behaviour, as far as possible."

Cork City is in a better position to recover economically than most other areas, said Ms Doherty, adding that the local authority has begun a consultation process for the preparation of the city development plan which allows everyone an opportunity to “reimagine the city”, she said.