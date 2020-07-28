Tour de Munster gears up for socially-distanced 20th edition of charity cycle

Cyclists participating in the 20th annual Tour de Munster charity road-cycle are putting finishing touches to their preparations, as they get set to take to the highways and byways of Munster on Thursday August 6.

Celebrating 20 years this August, the Tour will see cyclists travel 600km over four days across the six counties of Munster, in order to raise vital funds and awareness for Munster’s branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), as well as individual beneficiaries.

The Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland play a vital role in the lives of children and adults with Down syndrome in Munster, and funds are urgently required in order for the branches to continue providing their vital services. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland have seen the majority of their vital fundraising events cancelled over the past number of months, and are now facing increased costs as they prepare to re-open their doors.

Pictured ahead of this year's tour are Nichola Power and her daughters Caoimhe (right), Cliona (left) and Cara along with Paul Sheridan, Founder and Tour Organiser. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Cycling legend Seán Kelly, a huge supporter of the Tour de Munster for the past 14 years, will also take to the road on August 6th.

The tour will start from City Hall in Cork City on Thursday morning, August 6; and will make its way through Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Kerry, before returning to Cork on Sunday, August 9 when the cyclists will tackle the iconic and demanding St. Patrick’s Hill to complete the Tour.

Commenting ahead of August 6, Paul Sheridan, founder of Tour de Munster said, “We are very much looking forward to taking to the road on August 6th. While preparations for the Tour have been different from previous years, the end goal has never been more important. Over the past 10 years, we have met so many wonderful children and adults with Down syndrome and we have also met their families who have joined us on the Tour.

“We see how vital the services are that are provided by the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland and we are driven to do as much as we can to ensure these continue. A huge amount of hard work and dedication has been put in by the participants in the run-up to this year’s Tour and we look forward to what will be a challenging, yet safe Tour in order to raise much needed funds and awareness.”

Participants will be split into 8 main groups of 12.

Within the groups of 12, participants will be split in smaller pods of three and 4 people. Interaction will just be keep between the people in these small groups.

Each day, temperature testing will take place.

All participants will be issued with their own face mask as well as hand sanitiser which they will have with them at all times.

If a bike requires maintenance during the tour, it will be disinfected before it is worked on.

For lunch and dinner, depending on the venue, it will take place across multiple sittings or spread across a number of rooms.

The tour is not calling for supporters to come out and see the tour, if people wish to support, they can donate online this year.

To support the Tour de Munster, check out routes and donate, please visit www.tourdemunster.com.

For route information log onto www.tourdemunster.com and to follow updates on the Tour you can follow their Facebook page. For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland please see www.downsyndrome.ie.

The Irish Examiner, Red FM, Clare FM and Tipp FM are the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2020.