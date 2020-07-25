Extinction Rebellion to hold 'die in' protest in Cork city 

Members of climate action group Extinction Rebellion will stage a "die in" in Cork city at lunchtime today.

The activists says they will highlight their dissatisfaction with the government's environmental plans.

Spokesperson Mark O'Leary says the Green Party is tied in government to what is "politically possible".

He believes it is imperative to go beyond that to avoid a climate catastrophe.

A protest by Extinction Rebellion outside City Hall in Limerick earlier this month. Picture: Damien Storan.

"We don't necessarily think the Green Party was wrong to accept that programme for government but there is an inherent aspect of the Green party can only do what is seen as politically possible."

"In order to deal with the challenges of climate change we are going to need to go beyond what is currently seen as politically possible."