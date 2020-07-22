Cork prison officer assaulted and threatened 'One call and you're done'

Gavin Ryan was chareged with assault causing harm to chief prison officer Tom Curtis 
A prisoner allegedly assaulted a prison officer in Cork Prison and threatened him with the words: “With one call you will be done.” Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 17:23 PM
Liam Heylin

A prisoner allegedly assaulted a prison officer in Cork Prison and threatened him with the words: “With one call you will be done.” Sergeant Kieran Kelleher arrested Gavin Ryan, 30, with an address at Mount Suir apartments, Gracedieu, Waterford.

Ryan is charged with assault causing harm to chief prison officer Tom Curtis on January 28 at Cork Prison on Rathmore Road.

Ryan faces a second charge that without lawful excuse he made a threat to the officer, intending him to believe it would be carried out, to kill him or cause him serious harm.

Both the assault charge and the threat charge were brought contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Sgt Kelleher outlined the background to the alleged incident at Cork District Court to see if it was a case for which Judge Olann Kelleher would accept jurisdiction.

On hearing the evidence Judge Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Kelleher put the case back until September 16 so that a copy of the prosecution statements could be sent to defence solicitor, Eddie Burke.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had already decided that it was a suitable case to be dealt with at Cork District Court.

Sgt. Kieran Kelleher alleged that on January 28 there was a conversation between the defendant and two prison officers on a landing in the prison about transport to a court in Waterford.

“There were some words between Gavin Ryan and the officers. He pushed chief officer Curtis with both hands and said: “With one call you will be done,” Sgt. Kelleher alleged.

