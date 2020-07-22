Woman has panic attack over stab threat to boyfriend

A woman had a panic attack at a city centre car park when a stranger approached at seven o’clock in the evening and threatened to stab her boyfriend when they got into their car.

That was the main allegation made yesterday by Garda Mary Enneguess during a bail application by Tyler Lewis who was charged arising out of the investigation of the alleged hijacking.

Garda Enneguess arrested Tyler Lewis, 20, who lives at an apartment at 140 North Main Street, Youghal, Co Cork.

She charged him with having a knife contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act on July 20 at Park It Here on Grand Parade.

Cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down and given in evidence the defendant made no reply.

Judge Olann Kelleher heard an application for bail that Lewis made through his solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin However, bail was refused and Tyler Lewis was remanded in custody to July 29 at Cork District Court.

Garda Enneguess testified that the prosecution was objecting to bail on grounds that included the seriousness of the alleged incident that gave rise to the charge.

The incident

Garda Enneguess said a couple parked their car at the car park on Grand Parade on Tuesday afternoon and returned to pick up the car and drive home at about 7pm.

“Returning to their vehicle, a male approached looking for a light. He was wearing yellow gloves. After a few more questions they became nervous and they got into the car to leave.

“The young man got into the back of the car and the female jumped out (of the front passenger seat) in fear. He then produced what was described as a 15cm knife. He pointed it at the driver of the vehicle and told the woman to get back in the car or he would stab her boyfriend. He shouted at her that he would stab her boyfriend.

“The female passenger had a panic attack. The defendant then fled the scene.

“He was arrested and questioned later in relation to the alleged incident,” the officer said.