Co Limerick pub closed at lunchtime after reopening without food

After vowing to open today amid Covid-19 restrictions, publican Gearóid Whelan opened his pub, Whelan's, in Newcastle West in County Limerick, at 10:50am, without the required offering of food for customers.

However, Whelan closed the premises just after lunchtime, when local gardaí arrived to address the situation.

Pubs that do not sell food cannot open until August 10th, after government delayed the continued resumption plan for the Irish economy amid fears of a second wave of the virus.

Speaking with Newstalk radio, Mr Whelan said even though he disagrees with the situation, he acceded to the Garda request.

Gearóid Whelan, opening his doors for the first time since the 14th of March. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

"I don't agree with it, I still don't see what we're doing wrong, there's nothing illegal going on, but I've massive respect for the Gardaí, we wouldn't have our business without them."

The reopening comes as a form of protest against the ongoing restrictions and the delay in reopening without food, as he has previously stated his beliefs that "if the airports are allowed to open, then (he) has every right to do the same".