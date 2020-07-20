€36k worth of drugs seized in two separate searches in Cork

€36,750 worth of drugs and cash were seized by gardaí in Cork in two separate searches last Sunday.

€29,600 worth of suspected cannabis plants were seized in Skibbereen on July 19.

Shortly after 7:00pm on Sunday, gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit and Skibbereen gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house just outside Skibbereen.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €29,600 worth of cannabis plants, which were at various stages of growth.

The plants were being grown both inside and outside of the house.

The divisional crime scene unit also attended and carried out an examination of the scene, and photographed the suspected cannabis plants.

Gardaí seized €7,150 of suspected drugs and cash in Ballinhassig on July 19, 2020.

The plants will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

In a separate incident, gardaí seized €7,150 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Ballinhassig, also on July 19.

Shortly after 4:30pm, gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Ballinhassig.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €5,250 of cocaine, some of which had been split in small bags, and €1,900 in cash.

Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and mixing agent.

The divisional crime scene unit attended and carried out an examination of the scene and photographed all of the seized items.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made, but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.