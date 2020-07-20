Comeragh mountains blighted by dumped tyres in recent weeks

One of the country’s most scenic locations has been blighted after more than 50 used tyres were dumped across the landscape.

The defilement involved three separate incidents in the Comeragh mountains in recent weeks, at the Lough Mohra, Glenpatrick and Russellstown areas, which are close to each other.

Separately at Lough Mohra, a large quantity of builder’s rubble was also dumped.

Waterford Council senior executive engineer for environment, Niall Kane, says the tyres are “the latest in a series” of similar episodes at the beauty spot in recent times.

The engineer says he would narrow the culprit down “to one of three” sources.

“It could be a tyre retailer who is not a member of Repak ELT”, he says, “and so not part of its compliance scheme that disposes of tyres for free.

“Or it could be a farmer clearing out.

But most likely it's someone breaking cars illegally and who doesn’t have an outlet to get rid of them.

“In fact scrap cars sold to people who are not authorised often end up dumped, with oil seeping into streams.

"That’s why anyone scrapping a car should give it to someone authorised to dispose of it”.

Mr Kane says the illegal dumping in the Comeraghs is an ongoing problem though he said it is not amongst the council's more prominent pollution areas, which tends to be where there is a high density population.

"Nonetheless, it leaves a terrible blot on the landscape and has an awful impact on tourism," he said.

Mr Kane says the tyres, while very unsightly, are not of themselves a health hazard or environmental risk.

“However if they were set alight, as has happened in the past, they emit awful, toxic fumes," he explains.

The fine on conviction for dumping such material is a maximum €5,000 and/or twelve months in jail.

The council expects to remove the tyres by contractor in the coming weeks, at a cost of €500 per area, plus €1 per tyre.

It will be subsidised by the government-led anti-dumping initiative provided to local authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the tyres or any other dumped material is asked to contact Waterford Council on 0761 101020.