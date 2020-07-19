Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal road crash in Killarney

The collision occurred on Friday morning, on the Cleeney Roundabout in Killarney. Gardaí have urged anyone who might have information relating to the accident to come forward. Photo: File Photo
Sunday, July 19, 2020 - 17:52 PM
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at the Cleeney Roundabout in Killarney, Co Kerry on Friday morning.

At around 8.40am Gardaí received a report of a collision involving a truck and a female pedestrian, aged in her 50s. 

The woman was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.  She was pronounced dead earlier this evening. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Cleeney Roundabout in Killarney at around 8.30am on Friday, and in particular, any road users who might have dashcam footage, to contact them at Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

