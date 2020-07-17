Time for Taoiseach to deliver on pledge for cardiac care in south-east

It's time now for the Taoiseach to honour a pledge made while in opposition and deliver 24/7 life-saving cardiac care services in the southeast, health campaigners said yesterday.

A group of patient advocates from Waterford travelled to Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s constituency office in Cork city yesterday to hand-deliver a letter reminding him of his commitment to them during previous election campaigns.

The South East Patient Advocacy Group (SEPAG), which has been campaigning on this issue for years, said now that Fianna Fáil is in government and that Mr Martin is Taoiseach, the time for delays and excuses is over.

“We are calling on Mr Martin to fulfil his promise. It’s as simple as that,” SEPAG spokesperson Hilary O’Neill said.

We need 24/7 cardiac care. People have died because we don’t have a 24/7 service.

“We are being treated like second-class citizens in this region - our lives don’t seem to matter. It’s a human rights issue. This isn’t about politics, this is about peoples’ lives.”

The cath lab service at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) provides cardiac services between 9am and 5am Monday to Friday only.

But the lab is currently closed for upgrades, which are expected to take until August to complete.

A second cath lab on the hospital campus which was operating out of a temporary modular unit was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

South East Patient Advocacy Group (SEPAG) and 24/7 Cardiac Cover for the South East, at the constituency office of An Taoiseach Michael Martin TD, in Turners Cross, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Cardiac patients in need of critical care outside those hours face a long drive to Cork University Hospital for treatment which must be administered within 90-minutes to ensure the best possible health outcome.

Ms O’Neill said the current level of cardiac care provision in the south-east is a “total disaster” from a patient point of view.

“Funding has been allocated for a second permanent cath lab in UHW but we have concerns that work won’t start on that for another two years,” she said.

In their letter to Mr Martin yesterday, the SEPAG said he “boldly stood” outside UHW before the 2016 general election with Fianna Fáil candidate Mary Butler and pledged to deliver 24/7 cardiac care at UHW.

But they said the issue was not part of the “confidence and supply” agreement with Fine Gael and that when campaigners pressed Mr Martin on this, he said the timing wasn’t right and that 24/7 cardiac care could only be delivered if Fianna Fáil was in government.

SEPAG accused him yesterday of making “countless excuses” for not implementing the vital life-saving service.

“It is now July 2020 and you are now the Taoiseach,” they said.

“Notwithstanding that people have lost their lives, and many more people in the southeast have compromised hearts are being forced to travel the road to Cork if they have a heart attack any evening or weekend, both the SEPAG and 24/7 Cardiac Care for the South East Group are now jointly calling on you to deliver on your promise.”