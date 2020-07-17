Woman in her 50s sustains serious injuries in Killarney accident

A woman in her 50s was left with serious injuries after a road traffic collision in Killarney on Friday morning.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses who may have been in the area near the Cleeney Roundabout around 8.30am to get in touch.

Emergency services responded to the incident on the N22 bypass area. The busy link road remained closed for much of the day.

The collision occurred at the N22 Cleeney Roundabout, a major roundabout linking the main Killarney to Tralee road with the N22 Killarney to Cork bypass.

At around 8.40am, Gardaí received a report of a collision involving a truck and a female pedestrian, aged in her 50s, a garda spokesperson said.

"The woman has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured following the collision," a statement from the garda press office said.

The vehicle, described by local gardaí as “a rigid truck”, is owned by the Kilgarvan based Healy-Rae Plant Hire company, whose director is Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

A representative of the Healy Rae company confirmed it was their truck but said they did comment further at this point.

The road was closed for much of the day but re-opened shortly after 4pm, with the result that weekend traffic moved slowly around the busy tourist town.

Gardaí had earlier issued appeals asking motorists to avoid the area, if possible. They were also told to avoid the Lewis Road junction leading to Killarney town, which was also closed.

Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney Garda Station said they are appealing for anyone who was in the Cleeney Roundabout area of Killarney at around 8.30am, to contact them.

The gardaí were particularly interested in road users with camera footage, such as dash cams, which may be useful in their investigation.

Witnesses were asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160.