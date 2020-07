A Limerick publican says he is committed to reopening on Monday despite the further easing of restrictions being delayed.

Gearoid Whelan runs Whelan's Pub in Newcastle West and he said it will be open for business from next week.

He believes if the airports are allowed to open, then he has every right to do the same.

The Government announced on Wednesday that pubs which just sell alcohol will not be able to open until August 10.