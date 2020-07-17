Cobh deaths: 'I want my father to be allowed to die in peace knowing what happened to Michael'

A family still reeling from a double-stabbing tragedy six years ago has appealed to the Taoiseach to ensure they get access to a long-awaited HSE-commissioned mental health care review of the case.

Kevin Greaney, whose brother, Michael, fatally stabbed his wife, Valerie, before taking his own life, at the family home in Cork in 2014, said key Fianna Fáil figures supported his calls for an independent inquiry into the care Michael received in the months before the tragedy.

But he said they are still waiting for answers and that he and his aging parents now fear they may never see the review after the HSE cited next-of-kin legal advice.

In a letter from the Department of Health to Micheál Martin in January, before his election as Taoiseach, the department said the HSE had been advised that the ‘systems analysis review’ it commissioned into Michael’s case could only be released to the “legally appointed personal representative” of his estate (Michael's daughter) and that her written permission would be required to allow the HSE share it with others.

Mr Greaney said: “I want my father to be allowed to die in peace knowing what happened to Michael. His doctors say this is tearing him apart. Waiting for answers is what’s keeping him alive.”

Michael attacked one of his daughters, before fatally stabbing Valerie, and then taking his own life in the family home in Cobh on December 28, 2014.

An inquest in 2017 heard how Michael had been detained at the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) in Dublin in May 2013 after he attacked a young family member and attempted to take his own life.

Michael Greaney murdered his wife Valerie in 2014.

He spent six weeks in the CMH before being released under strict conditions which included that he not return to the family home. But following a court application, supported by his family, he returned home. Within two months, he had killed his wife and taken his own life.

The inquest was told that Michael had borrowed heavily from several banks before the boom to buy investment properties, was under considerable financial pressure at the time and was embroiled in legal issues with the banks - all of which contributed to a mental breakdown.

Mr Greaney said he fears that as lockdown eases, many more stories of mental distress will emerge and the state must do everything it can to avoid future similar tragedies.

There have been eight murder-suicides in Ireland in recent years involving a person with prior engagement with mental healthcare services.

In two of the cases, which also occurred in Cork, the families of the deceased have appealed for a change in the law to allow for greater family involvement in the care of people with mental illness.