Young people encouraged to learn new skills

Young people and teenagers in Cork are being challenged to make the most of summer 2020 by learning something new.

Cork Education and Training Board (CETB), in partnership with Cork City Council and Cork County Council, is piloting the 'We Are Cork Youth Challenge for Summer 2020' to give young people and teenagers an opportunity to jump into a fresh skill or develop existing talents.

With summer 2020 in Ireland being a very different experience to previous summers, a unique challenge has been put to the young people of Cork to encourage them to engage in focused, positive and fun activities, which will reward them for achieving personal goals and developing new skills.

Around 30 challenges across a variety of disciplines, including music, arts, society, environment, sport and technology, have been set, with registered participants asked to complete 20 tasks over the summer months and record their experiences for others to see.

Successful participants will be rewarded with a special commemorative medal from the Lord Mayor of Cork and the Mayor of Cork County.

And IT prizes also up for grabs for the most creative and exciting challenges.

Around 200 young people have already registered for the challenge, and this number is expected to continue to grow over the coming weeks.

CETB Youth Services has issued newsletters - "News Zone" - to participants. They encourage further engagement and will showcase some of the fantastic challenges being undertaken on a weekly basis.

Interested participants or potential participants can follow daily updates on CETB social media channels.

CETB chief executive, Denis Leamy, said the challenge gives younger people an opportunity to do something unique and varied during the summer months, which would typically be full of holidays, trips and other activities which may have been cancelled or changed due to the pandemic.

“Travel restrictions, the widespread cancellation of summer camps and traditional summer activities have made this a very different summer holiday experience for many young people. CETB has moved quickly to help fill the void, and I urge as many young people as possible to participate,” Mr Leamy said.

The 'We Are Cork Youth Challenge' will involve young people uploading videos of their challenges completed to Microsoft’s free, easily accessed and secure FLIPGRID app and social media channels.

These social media channels will be moderated by CETB.

For more information on the We Are Cork Youth Challenge, contact youthchallenge@corketb.ie