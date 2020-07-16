Virtual writing projects launched to allow poets and writers collaborate

Poet Matthew Geden.
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 10:26 AM
Sean O’Riordan

Two new 'virtual writing collectives' have been developed to support networking, creative exchange and collaboration among writers across County Cork.

The projects have been developed by Cork County Council Library and Arts Service and are being led by County Writer In Residence, Matthew Geden.

The 'Present Poetry & Prose Virtual Collectives' will get underway on July 29 and will run every second week, while evening meet ups will allow writers and poets in Cork the chance to meet with and work with others. On Wednesdays, those with an interest in poetry will join together to work, share and learn, while Thursdays will see the Virtual Writing Collective focus on prose.

Mr Geden has been living in Kinsale since 1990 and his poems have appeared in numerous publications both at home and abroad including Something Beginning with P, Poets of the Millennium and The Backyards of Heaven. His most recent publication, Fruit, was published by Sur Vision Books this year.

Mr Geden is co-founder of the SoundEye International Poetry Festival.

The collectives build on the online writing courses which Cork County Library and Arts Service organised in response to the Covid-19 lockdown. Due to the enormous interest in those courses, the service has worked with Matthew to look at new ways in which writers can interact in an online space.

The writing collectives are free to join but there is a limited space available.

County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the library and arts service was quick to adapt and use new technologies to connect people and support artists and writers since the onset of Covid 19.

“Cork County is home to incredible literary talent, which benefits the entire community and Cork County Council will continue to avail of innovative ways to support this rich cultural resource,” Mr Lucey said.

Applications are open to those over 18, living in Cork County Council’s administrative area.

To apply, visit corkcoco.ie/en/arts/opportunities.

