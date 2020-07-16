€72k fund for Cork community enhancement projects

A special fund has been set up to aid community, sporting and voluntary organisations kickstart, advance or complete a range of worthwhile projects.

Cork County Council is inviting applications from community and voluntary groups for funding under the Community Enhancement Programme for 2020.

The scheme provides a flexible and targeted approach to funding communities and supports a range of investment. The total amount available is €72,536.

Examples of eligible capital expenditure under the programme include youth clubs or facilities, sports and recreation, development and improvements to community centres and common areas, one-off maintenance of premises (not including regular maintenance), upgrades to community amenities/equipment and energy efficiency type projects.

County Mayor Mary Linehan-Foley said: “This scheme offers funding support to communities across Cork County to help them to enhance facilities through the purchase of equipment, tools and a range of other improvements in keeping with the ethos of the scheme. Community groups do such incredibly valuable work and I urge them to familiarise themselves with this programme and to apply for funding if it can benefit their communities.” County council chief executive Tim Lucey urged groups to apply.

He said: “This funding is targeted towards enhancing facilities for communities impacted by disadvantage, as identified in the Local Economic and Community Plan.

“We encourage any not for profit community or voluntary group with projects meeting the criteria to apply.” There are two types of grants available under the programme: small scale capital grants up to a maximum of €1,000 and capital grants in excess of €1,000.

Applications can be made online at www.yourcouncil.ie. The closing date is Friday, August 7 at 4pm. Allocated money will have to be spent by the end of the year.

For further information, contact the Local Community Development Unit, Cork County Council on 021- 4285561 or 021-4285295 or email communitydevelopmentunit@corkcoco.ie.