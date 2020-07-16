River tour guide 'delighted' to be back to business

Following Covid-19’s abbreviation of the tourist season, Youghal sailor Tony Gallagher is “just delighted” to be celebrating his 20th year conducting river tours on the Blackwater.

It is a familiar sight on the river but the veteran guide, who “dearly loves” his work, said he feared for the season during the height of the pandemic. He has quickly adapted following his return to the river, with the bulk of his passengers comprising Irish families and "very few foreign tourists", he said.

Somewhat surprisingly, passengers "scarcely mention Covid-19", he said.

Recent passengers included journalist Fergal Keane and a BBC documentary crew charting the fall of the British empire, while actor Alun Armstrong and journalist Patrick Cockburn have also stepped aboard.

Tony jettisoned a fishing career to follow in the slipstream of Youghal’s legendary cruise operator Bernard ‘Podgy’ O’Keefe who retired in 2000.

Tony’s first boat was the Maeve. He replaced her six years ago with Maeve Óg, 28-ft half deck that previously ferried visitors to the dolphin Fungi, in Dingle.

The boat departs Nealon’s Quay, adjacent to the tourist office, seven days a week on a 90 minute round trip.

The passengers are informed by intermittent commentary from the skipper - and the occasional bark from his Jack Russell companion Louis, “named after the Roman Emperor” - on the five mile journey.

The excursion, on the expansive waters in a serene, tree-lined landscape would be a joy in itself, bring the visitor into a landscape unspoilt and undeveloped, but the proximity of history lining the river banks enhances the enthralment.

The names roll off Tony’s tongue: “Rhincrew Abbey and the ruined Desmond castle, Raymond Le Gros and the Knights Templar, Ballyanatray House, Molana Abbey...” all sending echoes of Medieval royalty, war, treachery and romance rippling across the waters.

The boat is also available for private hire, including journeys further upriver to Villierstown past the 19th century Strancally Castle and the ruins of Norman settlement.