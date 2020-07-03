Macroom council threatens to take over 'unsafe' town bus depot

COUNTY councillors representing Macroom have taken aim at Bus Éireann, with a veiled threat that they may use their legal powers to take over the town's bus depot, and even demolish it, if the company doesn't upgrade it.

Council colleagues agreed with Fine Gael councillor Ted Lucey when he raised the issue.

Bus Éireann has been warned to upgrade the town's depot.Picture: Larry Cummins

Mr Lucey said the town's bus depot was in a terrible state and that Bus Éireann hadn't answered previous council queries as to what they would do about the building.

Mr Lucey said that part of the inside of the building was propped up with jacks, which he said was a health-and-safety concern. He also said that there were no toilets in the building, which was unacceptable, especially when people needed to wash their hands as part of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Creed agreed with Mr Lucey, adding that the building was an eyesore and urgently needed upgrading, or to be knocked down.

Mr Creed told a meeting of the Macroom Municipal District Council that he was also concerned about the safety of the building.

He pointed out, as did municipal district council chairman, Independent councillor Martin Coughlan, that the building wasn't a protected structure and that the council could use its powers to take it over and demolish it.

It was agreed that the municipal district council again write to senior Bus Éireann officials.