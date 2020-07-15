UCC president retiring for personal reasons

UCC president retiring for personal reasons
Professor Patrick O'Shea: "Honoured" to have served as UCC's 15th President. File Picture.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 15:59 PM
Jess Casey

The president of University College Cork (UCC) is to retire in the coming months due to personal reasons.

Professor Patrick O’Shea has decided to retire from UCC by the end of the year, it was announced this afternoon at a meeting of the university’s governing body.

UCC chairperson Dr Catherine Day thanked Prof O’Shea for the contribution he has made to UCC.

“His lifelong commitment to UCC began when he studied here in the 1970s,” she said.

“When he commenced his role as President in 2017, he brought huge experience of top-level university education in the United States back to Cork.

“This has helped UCC to think big and to expand its international activities both in research and in the diversity of its students.

“President O’Shea has been a strong advocate of the importance and value of higher education to individuals and to society. He has also been a strong advocate of gender equality, diversity and inclusion.” 

Professor O'Shea said he was "honoured" to have served as UCC's 15th president.

"It particularly gratifies me to note how well UCC responded to the Covid-19 epidemic," he said.

“The crisis has brought out the best in the UCC community. We moved our operation online in a matter of days, while also deploying our resources at the front line in support of the direct healthcare response. 

“The further steps we are taking will place UCC in a strong position to weather the storm and emerge as a more resilient and transformed university,” he added.

In September, the UCC Governing Body will discuss the next steps in recruiting a new president for UCC.

