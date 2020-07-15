Lucky escape as car almost enters water at Blackrock pier

It was a lucky escape for two people as a car almost entered the water at Blackrock pier in Cork. Picture: Cork City Fire Service Twitter.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 15:10 PM
Aine Kenny

Two people had a lucky escape after their car nearly entered the water at Pier Head in Blackrock village, in Cork city.

The alarm was raised around noon today. 

It is understood a car was on the slipway and rolled back towards the water, with its wheels hanging over the edge.

Luckily, the tide was out and the water was not as high as it could have been meaning the car never entered the water.

One passenger had to be helped from the vehicle by Cork City Fire Brigade. Picture: Cork City Fire Service Twitter.
The two passengers managed to exit the vehicle, one with help from the fire brigade.

The scene was attended by a Cork City Fire Brigade crew from Anglesea Street.

The fire brigade reported that one patient was aided to safety by firefighters and Swift Water Rescue Technicians.

The patient was treated by National Ambulance Service paramedics.

