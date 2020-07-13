Kerry restaurant turns away US diners who had not quarantined

Customers at a town centre restaurant in Tralee are being temperature checked and asked if they have been abroad - and if they have not quarantined they are being politely refused entry.

Two groups of US diners were turned away from the Croi Restaurant in the historic Princes Street quarter of Tralee after admitting they had not quarantined. They were drop-in diners who came to the door, chef Noel Keane said.

The refusals took place on Wednesday and Friday of last week.

One party of US visitors was of three persons and the other was a party of four. While one group agreed with the request, a man in the other group said the Covid-19 pandemic was “over-hyped,” Mr Keane said.

“I feel I have a duty of care to staff and customers to provide the safest possible environment,” he said.

All diners, including from Ireland, are having their temperatures taken digitally at the door, he stressed. However, nobody so far has failed the temperature test and no other nationalities have arrived to their door this past week since reopening, he said.

Normally plentiful, American tourists were thin on the ground in Killarney and Kenmare on Monday.

With no coach business or tour buses, the absence of American visitors is being keenly felt. This year's 4th of July parade and festival was cancelled although mayor Brendan Cronin raised the Stars and Stripes shortly after daybreak over the Killarney Town Hall. He did so in honour of the traditional ties and in the hope of a better 2021, he said.