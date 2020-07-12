Man arrested in Tipperary hit and run investigation

Man arrested in Tipperary hit and run investigation
Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses. Picture Dan Linehan
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 16:04 PM

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating a hit and run in Co Tipperary

A man in his 60s was killed in a two car crash on the N7 at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh at around lunchtime yesterday.

The driver of the other car failed to stay at the scene.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

The man is being questioned at Nenagh Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Grow%20House%20Kenmare%2015th%20July(1) Gardaí seize almost €30k of cannabis from Kerry grow house
3785snip-Colorized (1).jpg Museum to focus on language revival
TONY GALLAGHER OF BLACKWATER CRUISES AND MAEVE OG.jpeg River tour guide 'delighted' to be back to business

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 15
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices