Corkman admits drug-dealing charge after gardaí seize €300k of cannabis

A €300,000 stash of cannabis was discovered by gardaí at a house in Sunday’s Well at the beginning of the year and a 33-year-old Cork man confessed to all charges against him in relation to the haul of drugs on Wednesday.

Stephen O'Hara of 17 Winter's Hill, Sunday's Well, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court on Wednesday where Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial by indictment at the circuit court and also said a signed plea of guilty could be entered at the district court for sentencing at the circuit court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said O’Hara was prepared to sign a plea of guilty to all charges against him. Once this was done, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 23.

Stephen O’Hara was first charged with possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply in relation to €6,000 worth of the drug on Grattan Street on January 5.

The main seizure of cannabis — with a street value of €300,000 — at his home address at Winter’s Hill, Sunday’s Well, saw him charged with possessing cannabis herb and possessing cannabis herb for sale or supply.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad later charged him with the most significant count of having cannabis for sale or supply when its value exceeded €13,000. This threshold figure allows for the possibility of a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in jail unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Stephen O’Hara also signed a plea of guilty to a charge of money-laundering in respect of €15,585 cash seized at his home on the same occasion.

Continuing bail conditions require the defendant to reside at his address at Winter’s Hill and sign on each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Bridewell Garda Station. He also had to surrender his passport and not apply for any new travel documents and supply gardaí with a mobile phone number on which he would be contactable at all times.