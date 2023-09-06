Cork teenager sold cannabis vapes that he made in his bedroom all over Europe

The bedroom of a Knockraha teenager was converted into a full laboratory-type set-up to manufacture cannabis vapes which were then sold online and posted all over Ireland and Europe.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the drugs enterprise uncovered by Garda Damien Cronin consisted of cannabis oil vapes that were undetectable by smell. The teenager learned on a zoom meeting with someone he encountered online how to manufacture the cannabis vapes.

Ryan Lynch of The Brambles, Knockraha East, County Cork, was smoking cannabis at the time and when the lockdown came in March 2020 he lost all purpose, his solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, said at Cork District Court on Wednesday.

“He ordered cannabis oil online. Curiosity became greater and he ordered other ingredients online. He gave it to friends at first but then things got out of hand,” Mr Collins Daly said.

By the time he was caught in July 2021 he had €7,380 in cash, cannabis worth €2,487, three chocolate bars of Psilocin worth €150 and a substance known as DMT valued at €800.

Sergeant Davis said: “On July 6, 2021, at 1.30pm a warrant was executed for the search of The Brambles, Knockraha East, the home of Ryan Lynch. During the course of the search a large amount cannabis oil, cannabis and other illegal substances were located in an upstairs bedroom of the property. Other drug paraphernalia were also located including a scales, baggies, postage envelopes and other material.

“Mr Lynch admitted to learning how to manufacture cannabis vapes from an unknown male over Zoom. He admitted making vapes in large amounts for a number of months. He had a full laboratory-type set-up in his bedroom where he made all his produce.

“He openly admitted using cannabis and other illegal substances, although the majority of his products were for sale and supply. He mainly advertised his products using social media.

“He kept meticulous records of all postal transactions and sales made from day one. These records show hundreds of sales around the country and continent. The cannabis vapes Mr Lynch manufactured are not detectable by smell.”

Mr Collins-Daly said on behalf of the defendant, who is now aged 21: “He hugely regrets this.

It was a crazy enterprise he got involved in. He is ashamed of putting his family through this. He was trying to further himself with education.

He asked the judge to take into consideration the age of the accused at the time and the absence of any convictions before or since this enterprise was uncovered just over two years ago.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked: “Has he any insight into the damage he is doing to people he is making a fortune out of?” The solicitor replied that a senior probation officer reported that the young man had good insight into this.

Mr Collins-Daly said: “He has made a huge mistake. He has completely and utterly stopped doing anything like this.”

Judge Kelleher said it was a serious drugs case but that he was obliged to take into consideration the youth of the defendant and the absence of other convictions. The judge imposed a €750 fine, a 10-month suspended sentence and ordered Ryan Lynch to do 240 hours of community service.