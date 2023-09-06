Meeting with Dubai police gives gardaí 'clear picture' around Kinahan deportations

Gardaí are understood to have a “clear picture” of what is required to seek the deportation of Kinahan cartel leaders after a landmark Irish-UAE police meeting.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris travelled to the United Arab Emirates and met the Commander in Chief of the Dubai Police to discuss possible legal avenues for the deportations. That meeting on Tuesday came the day after he and Ireland’s Ambassador to the UAE, Alison Milton, met Government officials.

The commissioner was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, Organised and Serious Crime, which is leading the Kinahan investigation. Christopher Kinahan and his sons, Daniel and Christopher junior, continue to live in Dubai along with senior cartel lieutenants, including Sean McGovern.

The Irish Examiner understands Garda HQ believes the meetings went very well and that they established a good relationship and a level of trust.

“There is a clear picture of what is required from each side to get this over the line and the work needed to get there,” said one source.

It is understood there will be follow-up contact between Garda HQ and Dubai Police and between the Irish embassy and Dubai authorities. Garda sources stress it will be a “long road” to secure the deportations.

The Irish Examiner — which revealed the commissioner’s meeting with Dubai police — reported on Tuesday that McGovern could be a “test case”. Unlike the Kinahan leaders, McGovern is facing criminal charges of murder in Ireland and has a European Arrest Warrant out against him, since April 2022.

Gardaí hope that if they can convince the Dubai authorities with their evidence against McGovern that they might be willing to act and, if they achieve that, they can then go for Daniel Kinahan.

'One shot'

Two months ago gardaí submitted an investigation file to the DPP in relation to the cartel leadership. The garda file recommended that a charge of directing a criminal organisation be brought against Daniel Kinahan, but sources expect it will take the DPP some time to examine the file, which contains 30 volumes of material.

Ireland has no extradition treaty with the UAE but hopes that the authorities there will use precedents they have already set, where they previously deported major criminals to the Netherlands and Italy. But those cases followed very intensive, and turbulent, engagement and negotiations between the European countries and the UAE.

Sources said “deportations are very rare” and that gardaí and the DPP realise they have “one shot” with the Kinahan leaders and want to get their case as strong as possible.

Last month, Garda bosses met Drug Enforcement Agency officials in Dublin. The Gardaí's prominent partnership with the US in the investigation is seen as key in persuading the Dubai authorities to act.