Woman charged with attacking and robbing €300 necklace from girl, 15, in Cork park

A 15-year-old girl enjoying the Sunday afternoon sunshine with friends at the Mardyke in Cork was attacked and robbed of a €300 necklace she got for her Confirmation.

Garda Conor Cronin arrested 35-year-old Michelle Harrington of Ravensdale Road, Mahon, Cork, and charged her with carrying out the robbery on this young teenager at about 4pm on September 3.

Michelle Harrington said she spoke with the teenager and her two friends but had nothing to do with any attack or robbery.

It is alleged the defendant demanded money from all three teenagers but that the 15-year-old only had €1 — her bus fare home — and the injured party was told this was not enough and she was then punched in the face, kicked in the back, caught in a headlock and robbed of her chain.

Ms Harrington was brought before Cork District Court charged with three counts of robbery.

Garda Cronin objected to bail and said one of the grounds for the objection was the seriousness of the alleged incident.

Garda Conor Cronin said, “At approximately 4pm, two females aged 15 and 16 and a male aged 18 were together in an area beside the skate park at Mardyke Walk, talking and enjoying the sun.

“They were approached by two females — one of them being Michelle Harrington. At first the two females were talking normally to them. As the three began to leave, Michelle Harrington said they were not allowed to leave until they handed over money.

“The male handed over €9, the 16-year-old female handed over €4.80 and the 15-year-old female handed over €1 as that was all she had for the bus home.

Michelle Harrington and the other female wanted more from this teenager and they attacked her. She was boxed in the face and body numerous times and kicked into the back.

“Michelle Harrington left and came back approximately 10 seconds later. She caught the injured party in a headlock and removed a chain from around her neck. She had gotten this for her Confirmation.

“As the three were leaving, Ms Harrington ran after her and threatened her that she knows who she is and she knows where she lives.”

After outlining the allegations, Garda Cronin said the accused was arrested near the scene a short time later. “She admitted meeting three people but said nothing happened,” Garda Cronin said.

As well as the seriousness of the alleged robberies, another ground for the objection to bail was the possibility of interference with witnesses.

“This was a very serious and frightening incident for three very young injured parties. It was a completely unprovoked attack — in particular on a very young girl who did not have enough money to hand over and was held in a headlock and had her necklace taken from her,” Garda Cronin said.

When asked to reply to the robbery charges, the defendant said, “I was there, I didn’t do it, I had no chain, I took no money.”

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said on the Harrington’s behalf: “She has no idea where this person lives and has no intention of going next or near her.”

Mr Burke called the defendant to the witness box and put to her the prosecution concern about her knowing one of the injured parties and she replied: “No, no such thing like that.”

She confirmed under cross-examination by Sergeant Gearóid Davis that she had a drink and drug problem.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded her in custody until September 11, when she will appear by video link from prison on the three robbery charges.