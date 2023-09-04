Man, 33, charged with engaging in sexual act with 15-year-old girl sent forward for trial

A 33-year-old man was served with a book of evidence on Monday on a charge of engaging in a sexual act with a 15-year-old girl.

Detective Garda Brendan Murray originally charged the man, who was served with a book of evidence at the courthouse on Anglesea Street.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 23.

When initially charged, he made no reply to the single count against him, which states that on May 30, 2021, at his home in Cork, he did engage in a sexual act with a child — a girl under the age of 17, contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences ) Act of 2006.

No details were given in relation to the allegations that gave rise to the charge.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on continuing bail with the same conditions.

He is required to have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged victim or any other witnesses in the case. He is to sign on once a week at his local Garda station between 9am and 9pm.

He is to reside at his home address and notify gardaí of any change of address. He must also notify investigating gardaí if he has any plan to leave the country for any period of time.

The accused was represented by defence solicitor Eddie Burke, at Cork District Court.

The parties in the case cannot be identified for legal reasons.