Gangs looking to bring potentially lethal fentanyl into Irish market, Garda chief warns

Irish criminal gangs have been “considering” supplying the highly dangerous synthetic drug fentanyl into the domestic market, a Garda chief has said.

Fentanyl, estimated to be around 50 times more powerful that heroin, has been to the forefront of the devastating opiate epidemic in the US.

Speaking at the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use this morning, Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau also said Irish gangs discussed in 2019 investing in any emergence of the legal cannabis industry.

He said the gangs talked about investing €30 million in the growing global industry through money laundering.

Chief Supt Boland also said any move to decriminalisation or legalisation of drugs will create a “larger customer base” and a “surge” in use.

“We are satisfied that Irish criminal networks have been considering the supply of fentanyl into the Irish market,” he told the assembly, which is holding its fourth meeting in its examination of the drugs issue and legal approaches to the problem.

“This is a very concerning development as fentanyl is not just significant as you know, to opioid users, but is a risk to all drugs consumers, as cartels can add fentanyl to other drugs to increase addiction, thereby increasing customer base leading to greater profits and drug deaths.”

He said preliminary statistics from the US for 2022 indicated there were 109,000 deaths linked to synthetic opiates, primarily fentanyl.

In addition, he said: “In 2019 Irish criminal groups also discussed the move to legalisation of cannabis in certain jurisdictions and potential for increased numbers of countries to follow this route. They planned to invest €30 million into the global legal cannabis industry.”

He said the aim was to “continue to generate their vast incomes” even in situations cannabis would be legal.

Increasing profits

Chief Supt Boland insisted that criminal organisations and the illegal supply of drugs would continue, even if drugs are legalised.

“They have formulated plans to ensure the illegal industry will be maintained irrespective of any legalisation," he said.

"The strategy of criminal organizations is all about increasing profits and increase profit by increasing customer base and consumption whether it involves legal or illegal.”

He said consumption is the problem and the aim should be to reduce demand.

Dr Sean Redmond who is behind successive projects working directly with juveniles involved in local crime gangs – which he estimates to number around 1,000 across the country – said it is essential for the State to “engage” with those young people and “protect them from malign influences” of gang groomers.

His team at the University of Limerick is currently working on two Department of Justice-funded trials looking to guide these young people away from criminality and gangs.

Asked about the issue of drug use and possible decriminalisation or legalisation, Dr Redmond said the research described it a “wicked problem”.

He said it is “really complex” and there are multiple different perspectives on it.

He pointed out that the science on what legal approaches work best is “conflicted” and that research could be found to support opposing views.

Dr Redmond said that is why the assembly is so important in that it “balances” the different views and the conflicting science.

Andrew Cunningham of the European Monitoring Centre of Drugs and Drug Addiction (Emccda) also agreed it is a wicked problem and said there are “no easy solutions”.

He said only one European country has decriminalised drugs, Portugal, and that people will need to research the outcomes there.

He said the point of law enforcement is "to try and stem” the supply of drugs and that the gain to be made is “reducing demand” through good prevention programmes.

Mr Cunningham said that despite the narrative in the media about the scale of cannabis consumption, leading to a “normalisation” of cannabis use, only 8% of people across the EU use the drug.

He described as “disingenuous and naive” the view that organised criminals will go off and get a job “as a plumber or join the circus” after legalisation and said that, even with legalisation in the US and Canada, the global flow of illicit cannabis has not stopped.

Decriminalisation

Former director of the EU drug intelligence agency MAOC, Michael O’Sullivan, said references about taking drugs out of the hands of criminals can’t be done and “can never be done”.

He said having lived in Portugal, where MAOC is based, for four years and interacted with Portuguese authorities, he does not think the ‘decriminalisation’ model that Portugal operates would work in Ireland and said there has been a lot of “misinformation” about it.

He said he believes the “Irish system works” but does feel resources needed to be increased in the areas of treatment and rehabilitation.

Mr O'Sullivan said that if the “sanction” of courts is removed that people, particularly young people, ill get the message it is okay to use drugs.

Speaking about the new Drive drug-related intimidation programme, coordinator Siobhan Maher told the assembly about a young mother in the Midlands, who has a brain tumour, being threatened by drug dealers over a €20,000 debt incurred by her daughter.

She said these dealers were threatening “to cut her throat” over the debt.

She said young people are being “coerced” into criminal activity including storing drugs and firearms.

Ms Maher said they only have short-term funding from the Government and that if the Government wants to deal with the problem it needs to fund the programme.

Also on finance, Judge Ann Ryan, retired District Court Judge, said the Drug Treatment Court in Dublin “should be the gold standard” across the country.

She said politicians have visited the court and “promised everything” but said “nothing has happened".

She said the court is not backed up by housing or detox, sufficient staff or proper training for judges.

Judge Ryan said that, currently, the State is putting a “sticking plaster on a broken leg” in relation to addiction and that a comprehensive approach is needed.