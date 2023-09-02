Man arrested after €1.2m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.2m has been seized in the Dublin area.
The seizure of 60kg of drugs was made during a joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Coolock and Ballymun District drugs units.
A 25-year-old man was arrested and detained at a Garda station in County Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The seizure was part of Revenue’s joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.