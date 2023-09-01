Man accused of murdering inmate in Mountjoy Prison

An inquest into the man’s death has already heard that he died from blunt force trauma to the head
Two days before the alleged victim sustained the injuries, he had been sentenced to six and a half years for possession of a semi-automatic pistol in Finglas. File photo: Collins

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 14:11
Tom Tuite

A man has been accused of murdering a prisoner who died days after suffering a severe head injury in Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.

David Dunne, 34, of Boroimhe Birches, Swords, Dublin, was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Robert O’Connor, 34, from Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, north Dublin.

Mr O’Connor was rushed to the Mater hospital on July 29, 2022. He was on a ventilator for three days following the incident before he was pronounced dead. Two days before he sustained the injuries, he had been sentenced to six and a half years for possession of a semi-automatic pistol in Finglas.

The accused, Mr Dunne, wearing a grey tracksuit and runners, was bought before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Friday. Detective Sergeant Fergus Finnegan told the court that he “made no reply to charge after caution” and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Mr Dunne, who did not address the court and sat with his arms folded during the hearing, has yet to indicate a plea. The District Court does not have the power to consider bail in a murder case, which requires an application before the High Court.

Judge Smyth remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on September 8 via video link. The Director of Public Prosecutions must complete a book of evidence and serve it on the accused before the District Court grants a return for trial order.

Mr Dunne applied for free legal aid. His solicitor, Danica Kinane, furnished the court with his statement of means and said her client was “not in receipt of any income and has no assets”. There was no Garda objection, and the application was granted.

An inquest into Mr O’Connor’s death, adjourned pending the criminal proceedings, has already heard that he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

